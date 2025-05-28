Announcement regarding new round of Russia-Ukraine talks to be made soon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow will insist that Kiev abolish all discriminatory laws in Ukraine at a new round of direct talks to be announced soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

On May 16, Istanbul hosted the first round of direct talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, Lavrov recalled. "When these talks resumed in Istanbul on May 16, we demanded that all those discriminatory laws be abolished and we will continue to do so at the next round of direct talks, to be announced soon," Russia’s top diplomat said.