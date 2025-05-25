Kremlin says Putin heard Trump’s speech in telephone call before interpretation

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The interpretation during the telephone conversation between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, was consecutive. Understanding English, the Russian president heard the original speech and understood it before it was translated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

It was not simultaneous interpreting, Peskov noted: "The president hears the voice of his vis-а-vis, meaning he hears Trump’s voice, which is followed by interpretation."

"The president understands English himself and he can get information himself," he added.

The spokesman confirmed that the talks were long due to the type of interpretation, when a phrase is pronounced in the original language, and then, one after one, translated into the language of the counterpart. Putin said earlier that the conversation with Trump took more than two hours.