Russia appreciates Armenian PM’s attendance of Victory Parade in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia highly values the personal presence of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Victory Parade in Red Square in Moscow and the events that followed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting in Yerevan with the republic’s head of government as cited by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I would like to underscore our shared commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War," Lavrov said. "We deeply appreciate your personal attendance at the Parade on Red Square and the subsequent events. We have observed how this milestone is celebrated within Armenia itself: initiatives such as the Garden of Memory, Immortal Regiment, and numerous other commemorative activities," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov also thanked Pashinyan for the meeting.

During a meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the diplomat conveyed greetings from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I extend my gratitude for this opportunity to visit you, to convey greetings from Vladimir Putin, and to express the hope that you will endorse the productive negotiations we have held here today in furtherance of the instructions given to us by the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia," Lavrov said as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.