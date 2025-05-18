Russia’s special military-op in Ukraine aimed at long-lasting peace — Putin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Long-lasting peace and protection of rights of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine must be the core result of Russia’s special military operation, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Putin stressed that Russia has ample forces to complete the special military operation and reach the designated objectives.

"The objectives are about the elimination of the original causes of this crisis, the formation of conditions for the long-lasting and sustainable peace and the provision of security to Russia," he pointed out.

The president added that it also goes "for people residing on these territories and considering the Russian language to be their native tongue and Russia as their homeland."

Putin has repeatedly called for resolving the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the need to take Russia’s interests into account when addressing the root causes of the crisis. According to him, this is the only way to establish long-term peace, which is what Moscow wants.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported earlier that on March 17, a phone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was held at the initiative of the American side.

The top Russian diplomat "acknowledged the constructive role played by the United States in encouraging Kiev to finally accept President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to resume negotiations in Istanbul" and "reiterated Moscow’s willingness to continue working with US colleagues in this context."

On May 16, talks were held between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey’s Istanbul. Following the meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap the prisoners of war under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their concept of the potential future ceasefire, outlining it in detail, as well as continue the negotiation process. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks said that the Russian side was satisfied with the negotiations’ outcome.