Russia, Ukraine wrap up talks, delegations prepare statements for press — source

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have wrapped up talks and their delegations are preparing to issue statements for the press, a source told TASS.

"The talks are over. The delegations have left and are dealing with technical reports. Press statements are being prepared," he said.

The meeting on May 16 was the first time that Russia and Ukraine held direct talks since 2022. It started at 1:35 p.m., after a three-way meeting between Turkey, the US and Ukraine and an engagement between the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, and the US team.