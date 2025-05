ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian delegation has arrived for talks with Ukraine at the Turkish Presidency’s Dolmabahce working office in Istanbul, a TASS correspondent reported.

The delegation’s motorcade arrived on the premises at 12:40 p.m. local time (9:40 a.m. GMT). It is expected that the talks will kick off after a welcome address by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.