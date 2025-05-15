Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul to start on May 16 — source

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul will start on May 16, a source told TASS.

"Yes, on May 16," the source said.

Earlier, head of the Russian delegation at the talks Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had given directives on what Moscow’s negotiating position should be in Istanbul after meeting with top generals in the special military operation. According to Medinsky, the Russian delegation has been vested with the necessary powers to negotiate, and will aim to find common ground with its counterparts in the talks.

On May 11, Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct negotiations, interrupted in 2022, without preconditions, on May 15 in Istanbul.

Last night, Putin approved the lineup of the Russian delegation and experts for talks with Kiev.