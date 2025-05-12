PREVIEW: Putin to hold meeting with Delovaya Rossiya business group on Tuesday

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with members of the Delovaya Rossiya business group on Tuesday.

He also plans to talk to participants of the organization's conference via video link.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the conversation between the head of state and members of the business community is expected to focus on balanced development of the economy in the conditions of structural transformation.

Delovaya Rossiya represents medium-sized businesses.