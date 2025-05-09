Putin emphasizes crucial importance of solidarity in pursuing common goals

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Solidarity in the pursuit of common goals is particularly important today, at a time when the issue of sovereign rights of states has once again come to the forefront, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he addressed guests at a reception he hosted in honor of the heads of delegations who arrived in Moscow for the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory.

"I believe it is very important that today we are commemorating the anniversary of the Great Victory together. We remember those who gave their all for the freedom of their homeland and the entire world - those who sacrificed themselves for the salvation of humanity," the president said.

Such solidarity and courage in achieving a shared goal, he noted, serve as an example of enduring value. Russia will forever remain grateful to the friends and allies who supported the country during the Great Patriotic War, Putin stated.

"We understand how vital solidarity and support were for the people of the Soviet Union during the war - support from allies, friends, and comrades-in-arms. We will forever preserve our gratitude to all our friends and fellow fighters," the Russian leader stressed.

All veterans of the Great Patriotic War are considered part of Russia’s extended family, regardless of where they live. "We bow our heads before this great generation. Wherever they live today, whatever language they speak, they will always be our kin. We are one big family of victors," Putin emphasized.