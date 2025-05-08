Russia will find a way to supply products in case of EU sanctions against its gas

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia considers potential EU sanctions against purchases of Russian gas illegal and counterproductive and will find a way to supply products to those who are interested in them, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"They have been trying to do this for a long time, but we find a way to sell our products. They are in demand in the world, there are many consumers who want to buy them. We believe that the measures they are using in the form of sanctions are illegal and counterproductive, including for the residents of these countries. We are already seeing the consequences. We think that it is quite possible that they will implement their statements, but we will find a way to supply our products to those who are interested in them, and the demand for our products is great. Not only for gas, oil and oil products," he said.

Earlier, the European Commission unveiled initiatives to fully reject supplies of Russian gas. The roadmap states the intention to ban new deals on import of Russian gas and spot contracts by the end of 2025. The EC also wants to ban import of pipeline gas and LNG from Russia under existing contracts by the end of 2027. The final legally binding proposals will be presented to the EC in June.