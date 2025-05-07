MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Moscow sees how France supports the Kiev regime that praises Hitler's collaborators as "national heroes," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"We see Paris providing extensive support to the Kiev regime, which has elevated Hitler collaborators to the rank of national heroes, has laid the ideas of neo-Nazism and Russophobia in the foundations of its state policy," the senior diplomat said at the opening of the photo exhibition "Pages of Military History" at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We strongly believe that no one will be able to undermine the feeling of friendship and mutual respect that have always connected the peoples of the two countries, no matter how deep the crisis in relations with France may be," Grushko noted. "We would hope that the veil of narratives that are being imposed today falls from eyes of all peoples of Europe."