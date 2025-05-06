Putin to meet with Egyptian President el-Sisi on May 9 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting on May 9 with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"After the talks with the Brazilian counterpart our president will meet with his colleague from Egypt, President [Abdel Fattah] el-Sisi," he said at a news briefing.

Ushakov noted that Putin’s previous meeting with the Egyptian president was held in October 2024 in Kazan as part of the BRICS summit.

According to the presidential aide, the agenda of the upcoming meeting will include the development of multifaceted Russian-Egyptian ties, the implementation of major joint projects, as well as international and regional issues, primarily the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.