Indian Prime Minister Modi not coming to Moscow for Victory Day parade — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not come to Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations on May 9, but the country will send lower-level officials in his stead, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"India's leader will not come, India will not be represented at the supreme level," he said.

Peskov added that a large number of heads of state and governments will come to Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany in WWII.

A source in the Indian government disclosed to TASS earlier in the day that India’s premier would not visit Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations due to developments around the deadly terrorist attack that occurred in India’s Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said on April 9 that Modi had received an invitation to visit Moscow to take part in Victory Day celebrations and his visit would be announced in due course. In late February, a military source in New Delhi told TASS about plans for the Indian prime minister to visit Moscow to attend a parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Pahalgam attack

On April 22, armed men killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese national and wounded many more with machine gun fire in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to media reports, Indian intelligence agencies allegedly found evidence that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the terrorist attack committed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (outlawed in Russia).

After the attack, India almost halved its embassy staff in Pakistan, suspended an agreement with Islamabad on the allocation of water resources, declared the military advisors of the Pakistani diplomatic mission in India personae non gratae, and also suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens.

Modi held a high-level security meeting on Tuesday. According to sources, he stated that the Indian armed forces had "complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing" of the country’s response to the Pahalgam attack.

On Wednesday, the Indian prime minister held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs and chaired a meeting of the government’s security committee. A briefing on the outcome of the meetings is expected later in the day.