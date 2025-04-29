MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Odessa does not fit into Ukraine, occupying an "alien" place within the country, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS on Tuesday.

"I firmly believe that Odessa is not only a cosmopolitan city, but also one that doesn’t fit into the framework of a unitary Ukrainian state, which, in fact, has been proven since the time it became part of independent Ukraine," Konstantin Zatulin, first deputy chairman of the committee for the CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots of the Russian State Duma (the parliament’s lower house), said.

"This city was founded in the times of Catherine the Great and it is not by accident that monuments appear and disappear in Ukraine based on the political climate," he continued.

He noted that Odessa, "of course, is a Russian city, but that does not mean that it is not a Jewish city and that it is not a city for people who consider themselves Odessites."

"Odessa’s spirit is larger than the primitive nationalism that is now professed in Ukraine, professed in Kiev. Of course, its presence in Ukraine is alien," the lawmaker added.

Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with TASS earlier in the day that the vast majority of Odessa residents have nothing in common with the Kiev regime.