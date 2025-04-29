MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with TASS that he believes that the actions of the United Kingdom reveal its aspirations toward the Black Sea region.

"Today, London is particularly eager to gain a foothold in the Black Sea region. The United Kingdom has already established an ‘anti-mine coalition’ and now plans to escort merchant vessels with ships of its Royal Navy," he said.

Earlier reports indicated that Kiev intends to form a "mine countermeasures coalition" with NATO countries, and to conduct exercises and maneuvers with them that would ensure the Alliance’s continuous presence in the Black Sea.