MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. As part of its exercises near Russia’s borders, the North Atlantic alliance is practicing seizure of Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad and preventive strikes on Russia’s nuclear arsenals, Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev told TASS in an interview.

"For the second consecutive year, NATO has been holding exercises near our borders, the largest in past decades. During these exercises, it practices scenarios of offensive operations at large swaths of territory, from Vilnius to Odessa, as well as seizing the Kaliningrad Region, blocking maritime traffic in the Baltic and Black seas, and performing preventive strikes on Russia’s permanent nuclear bases," he said.

Patrushev went on to say that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been threatening Russia "with dubious might of the long-outdated UK fleet and submarine-launched nuclear weapons."

"He is echoed by [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen, [NATO Secretary General] Mark Rutte, and other officials," the Russian presidential aide said.