Kiev should resume gas transit to solve crisis in Transnistria — Russian Foreign Ministry

SARANSK, January 31. /TASS/. Kiev should resume gas transit and Chisinau should recognize the debt towards Gazprom to settle the energy crisis in Transnistria, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The solution is simple: it is enough for Kiev to authorize gas transit and Chisinau - to recognize the debt [towards Gazprom]. Actually, that is all," she said.

Gazprom halted supplies of gas to Moldova since early January after expiry of the agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine and refusal of Chisinau to settle the problem with the debt for consumed fuel. Transnistria, unlike Moldova, has no alternative gas sources. For saving purposes, central heating was turned off there, hot water supplies to residential houses halted, and industrial plants were stopped.