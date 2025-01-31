MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Kiev regime's crimes against civilians must be made public and despite all the deafness of the international community it is necessary to continue "appealing to its conscience and attention," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee reported that investigators had established the involvement of at least five Ukrainian servicemen in crimes against civilians in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region. They are now suspected of killing 22 civilians whose bodies were hidden in the basements of the village houses, as well as raping eight women.

"This has to be talked about, it has to be voiced, it has to be shown, and despite all the deafness of the international community and its unwillingness to pay attention to such atrocities, we must continue to relentlessly appeal to their conscience and attention," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked how the international community should react to this.