Russia ready help Central African Republic, including wheat supplies — Putin

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue providing humanitarian aid to the Central African Republic, including wheat supplies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of talks with President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera.

"We are ready to continue providing humanitarian aid if necessary," Putin said. He specified that it was mainly food supplies, specifically wheat. "We are ready to continue cooperation in this area," the Russian leader assured.

In turn, Faustin-Archange Touadera said that the Central African Republic is interested in investments from Russia in agriculture and mineral resources mining and also need deliveries of special machinery from Russia.

"As regards the economy, we are ready to facilitate serious cooperation in spheres of agriculture, energy, mines and geology. Concerning agriculture, the CAR boasts huge potential, we have large territory -over 15 mln hectares. We are ready to develop this sector but we are short of specialists and required equipment," Touadera said.