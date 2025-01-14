Putin's Eurasian partnership initiative open to all countries of this continent — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative for Eurasian partnership is open to all countries of the continent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"In this hall on June 14 [2024], in addition to our position on the Ukrainian settlement, which I have already mentioned and which is confined to the need for closing the NATO issue once and for all and restoring the rights of Russians - linguistic, religious and other rights that were exterminated legislatively by Zelensky's Nazi regime - in the same hall he (Russia’s president - TASS) also spoke about the need for forming a Eurasian architecture. It is the Eurasian architecture that will be as open to all countries of the continent as the African Union and as CELAC," he stated.

Lavrov noted that these ideas had been discussed for about 10 years, when Putin at the first Russia-ASEAN summit put forward the initiative for forming a large Eurasian partnership, and there are already relevant agreements between the SCO, EAEU, and ASEAN.

"We are working now with the Gulf Cooperation Council as well. When we say that this economic, transportation and logistics partnership should be open to all countries of the continent, because in this case we make the maximum use of the comparative advantages given by God and geography, of course, we mean the western part of the continent. Such interest in some countries of the western part of Europe has manifested itself," Lavrov stated.