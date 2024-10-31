Countries of Global South support Russia in fight for information security — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Most countries of the Global South and East support Russia in the fight for international security in the information environment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video greeting to the participants in the international conference Digital International Relations 2024 being held at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations MGIMO (U) of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We are supported by the majority of countries of the Global South and East in our work for international information security," Lavrov said. "Close interaction is being built with partners in Africa, Asia and Latin America."

According to Lavrov, the like-minded countries agree in their understanding and adherence to "the principles of the United Nations Charter in their completeness and interrelation, awareness of the objective reality of a multipolar world, and rejection of the neo-colonial order being imposed by the West, including in the digital space."

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that Russia traditionally advocated the creation of an international legal regulation of relations in the digital sphere.

"An important milestone on the way to solving this task [of ensuring digital security] was the development of a comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes," Lavrov pointed out. "The draft document was adopted by a special UN intergovernmental committee in August this year. Now it is being submitted to the United Nations General Assembly for approval."

Lavrov pointed out that Russia was "the ideological architect and leader of the negotiation process to coordinate this convention."

He recalled that, in addition to the mentioned document a global intergovernmental register of contact centers for confidence-building in the information space was established at the UN at Russia's initiative in May this year. "This mechanism is designed to ensure direct communication among the authorities of countries concerned regarding computer attacks and other incidents," Lavrov added.