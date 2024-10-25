Belarus learns from attempts to interfere in its 2020 elections — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The experience Belarus gained from attempts to interfere in its 2020 elections is a guarantee against the recurrence of such situations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We know that our Belarusian friends have learned the necessary lessons and gained valuable experience from those events, which ensures that similar situations will not be repeated in the future," Peskov stated when asked if the Kremlin has concerns about potential disruptive interference in the upcoming presidential election in Belarus and the possibility of a repeat of the events of 2020.

On August 9, 2020, presidential elections were held in Belarus. According to the Central Election Commission, President Lukashenko won the election, with opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya finishing in second place. She did not recognize the election results and subsequently left the country. Mass protests against the official results occurred in the republic over the following months. The Belarusian authorities repeatedly stated that the actions of the protesters were being managed from abroad.