BRICS acknowledges need to stop Middle East conflict — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. BRICS countries recognize the necessity of preventing further escalation in the Middle East by all means, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting, while thanking his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, for participating in the event.

"We are all very concerned about the developments in Gaza, as well as in the region in general. Naturally, we hope that all possible measures to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation in the region as a whole will be implemented," Putin noted.

"Yesterday, I spoke with many of my colleagues, and everyone agrees on that," the Russian president said. "We wish you success in resolving the complex issues and contradictions that are emerging in the region."

"We greatly count on Iran's active participation in our association," the Russian leader added.