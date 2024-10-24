Ethiopia's role in world affairs increases, Putin believes

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin predicts that Ethiopia's role in global affairs will continue to grow.

"Ethiopia has actively engaged in the work of BRICS. I am confident it will contribute to our association's efforts in the future, given the pace of your country's development and its increasing significance both in Africa and worldwide," the Russian president said during the meeting in the Outreach/BRICS Plus format after listening to the speech of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ethiopia joined BRICS on January 1, 2024, alongside Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Previously, the association included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.