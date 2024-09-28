US declares full-scale war on freedom of speech — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The United States has declared a full-fledged war on freedom of speech by its restrictions against the Russian media, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said in a commentary on the occasion of the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

She recalled that on September 4 and 13, Washington imposed sanctions on a number of Russian media outlets.

"In fact, these steps taken by the United States have gone beyond the bounds of restrictions as such. They are tantamount to Washington’s declaration of a full-scale war on freedom of speech as a phenomenon. Under far-fetched pretexts, the United States attacked both the media and personally the media professionals, journalists whose personal safety was jeopardized," the commentary said.

"We regard such actions by the US administration as an unceremonious attack on the very profession of journalism, as well as a manifestation of disrespect for human dignity," Zakharova emphasized. "The underlying cause of the US aggression is a Russophobic policy with a clear nationalist coloring."

Zakharova drew attention to the fact that access to a number of Russian media resources was blocked in Moldova on September 26 under the pretext of allegedly damaging national security.

"The Russophobic regime of Maia Sandu, following the example of Western countries, not for the first time has blocked access to numerous Russian-language news portals in order to oust Russian-language content and media from the country's information space. Similarly, Chisinau is trying to deprive its population of information resources in Russian, which is the main means of communication for the vast majority of Moldovan citizens," the commentary reads.