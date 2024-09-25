Russia examines digital currencies, but adaptation process is slow — Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The possibilities of using independent supranational payment systems based on digital currencies are being studied both in Russia and in all countries of the world - Moscow is considering the possibility of using them, but the process of changing the method of settlement with partners is slow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Presidium of the State Council on the development of exports.

"The whole world is currently working on the creation of a so-called supranational payment infrastructure. Many countries and regions of the world are working closely on this, with the possibility of using digital currencies of central banks and digital financial assets. Such system would work smoothly and independently of third countries," he said.

Putin noted that Russia is working on options for alternative settlements with foreign partners. "It’s obvious that solving these problems will take time, as our leading trading partners are closely integrated into the current global financial system," the President added.

"We are not the only ones doing this in connection with the well-known events. This is a general trend. Everyone is thinking about it and coming up with various options," he noted.