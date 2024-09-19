Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 160 munitions over past day

BELGOROD, September 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region with 161 munitions and 22 UAVs over the past 24 hours, governor Vyaheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, 45 munitions and five drones were fired at the villages of Varvarovka, Veselaya Lopan, Zhuravlevka, Nechayevka, Nikolskoye, Petrovka and Shchetinovka in four shelling rounds. Three drones were shot down by air defenses. One car was damaged," he wrote.

A total of 38 munitions and four drones attacked the Valuysky and Grayvoronsky districts, causing no damage.

Five settlements in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district were hit by 23 shells and three drones, which caused no injuries.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 55 munitions were fired at Shebekino, Krasnoye, Bezlyudovka, Voznesenovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Sereda and Terezovka during eight shelling rounds. Nine UAVs were also fired, four of which were shot down," the governor informed. He specified that two units in an apartment building, 29 private houses, three cars and one truck, a garage, a social facility, a church, as well as power and gas supply lines were damaged.