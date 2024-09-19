Lebanon blasts must be thoroughly investigated — Russian Duma speaker

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The explosions of various devices in Lebanon require a thorough investigation while international structures must develop measures against such crimes, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel.

"A series of explosions of various devices - pagers, phones, walkie-talkies and other gadgets, - occurred in Lebanon, As a result, over 3,000 people were injured, several dozen were killed," he wrote. "The events in Lebanon must be thoroughly investigated," Volodin noted.

He added that this carefully planned hi-tech attack might trigger serious consequences worldwide. According to the top Russian lawmaker, the very fact that "ordinary gadgets were used as explosive devices demands an appropriate investigation."

In his opinion, the possibility of mass production of "such ‘weapons’ takes terrorism to a new level." "This is a global threat to all countries. International structures must develop measures against such crimes. Otherwise, no one will feel safe," Volodin stressed.

Multiple explosions of communication devices occurred in Lebanon on September 17 and 18. On the first day, a large number of pagers blew up almost simultaneously in various regions of Lebanon. According to the country’s Health Ministry, 12 people, including two children, were killed, and 2,800 more were hospitalized. On the following day, a new wave of blasts swept across Lebanon. This time, walkie-talkies, phones, fingerprint scanners, as well as devices operating on solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded. At least 20 were killed and 460 were injured in the repeat attack.