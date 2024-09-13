US election will not change negative background in relations — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The upcoming presidential election in the United States will not change the negative background in Russian-US relations, Russia’s ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has said.

"The upcoming election will not change the negative background, the negative situation in Russian-US relations," he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We must rely only on ourselves and on our partners in the global South and gradually, albeit not at a very great speed, move toward the creation of a multipolar system of international relations."

Antonov noted that "as of today, the US administration is not ready for serious negotiations with Russia to resolve the situation."

"What do the Americans want today? They want only one thing: they want to see us renew the strategic stability treaty. But this reminds me of a situation where two men are standing face to face, one is extending his hand for a handshake, while keeping a dagger behind his back in his other hand, with which he is ready to stab his partner," Antonov added.