MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is becoming notorious for nuclear terrorism as Ukraine has been targeting civilian energy facilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting on Ukraine with the heads of diplomatic missions.

"Ukraine is getting notorious for nuclear terrorism. You’ve probably been following reports about [Ukrainian] attacks and attempted attacks on the Leningrad, Kalinin, Kursk and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants," he said.

Such activity of the West’s puppet regime in Kiev "may cause a disaster similar to the Chernobyl nuclear plant accident that will primarily affect Europe," Lavrov warned as he referred to the Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye NPP on August 11 in which a cooling tower was badly damaged.

Also, Russia’s top diplomat described the situation around the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant as "very tense." When IAEA Director General [Rafael] Grossi visited that plant on August 27 he could see for himself the traces of Ukrainian criminal drone attacks there. Besides, Kiev does not conceal that they deliberately targeted the Kursk NPP," he concluded.