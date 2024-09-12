Attempts to blame Nord Stream blasts on 'divers on a boat' unbelievable — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that it is impossible to believe speculations about "amateur divers on a boat," who allegedly blew up the Nord Streams gas pipelines.

"A few days ago there were reports in the European, including German press, about how this attack was staged: five guys were having a party, drinking and making fun. It suddenly occurred to them they might try to blow up the Nord Streams. They had diving skills, they allegedly hired a boat, sailed on this boat to a certain the place on the Nord Streams’ route, went down, planted explosives and blew it up," Lavrov said at a round-table meeting on Ukraine with heads of diplomatic missions.

"If some can believe this version, it is only those who are afraid of the truth and want to vindicate the criminal Kiev regime in every possible way," he stressed.

Lavrov expressed the certainty that "in the Nord Stream explosions some Ukrainian trace will surely be found or invented" in the West.

"But, of course, the main perpetrators were the countries with the technological capabilities needed for this," he concluded.