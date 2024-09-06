Rosatom CEO describes consultations with IAEA as successful

KALININGRAD, September 6. /TASS/. CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev has described his consultations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Kaliningrad as successful.

"I came here on this very day to take part in the scheduled consultations with the IAEA, very important consultations. We always inform the general public and the president about them. Traditionally, they were held in Kaliningrad and were successful," he told journalists after the talks.

Key topics on the consultations’ agenda included the safety and security of the Zaporozhye and Kursk Nuclear Power Plants. The Russian side was represented by officials from the Russian foreign and defense ministries, nuclear security watchdog Rostekhnadzor, the National Guard service, and Rosatom.