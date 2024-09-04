Hardline approach on Russia could win voters over in US presidential election — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The US believes that tough measures against Russia could serve as a vital talking point in the upcoming presidential election, potentially swinging voters one way or the other, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I don’t know what they expect to achieve but we can see that they consider their tough attitude towards Russia to be an additional talking point in the fight for votes, based on the idea of American exceptionalism, which makes them believe that they can do whatever they please and no one will dare touch them. But I don’t know exactly what’s going on in their heads," the top diplomat told Russian TV journalist Pavel Zarubin who posted the video on his Telegram channel.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Current President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate but after his failed performance at a televised debate with Trump, calls among Democrats intensified for Biden to withdraw from the race. On July 21, he announced his decision to drop out and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president. Trump is the Republican presidential candidate in the election.