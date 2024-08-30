Russian Mi-28NM gunship destroys Ukrainian manpower, equipment in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A Russian Mi-28NM combat helicopter destroyed massed Ukrainian troops and military hardware in the borderline Kursk area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"An army aviation crew flying a Mi-28NM helicopter delivered a strike by air-launched weapons against massed manpower and armored hardware of Ukrainian army units in a border area of the Kursk Region <…> According to reconnaissance reports, the personnel and armored hardware of Ukrainian armed formations were successfully destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

The Mi-28NM helicopter delivered strikes by air-launched missiles against reconnoitered targets, it added.

"After employing the air-launched munitions, the crew safely returned to its airfield," the ministry said.