Russian troops eliminated important Ukrainian stronghold by taking Stelmakhovka — expert

LUGANSK, August 29. /TASS/. By liberating the LPR settlement of Stelmakhovka, the Russian troops eliminated an important Ukrainian stronghold, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Stelmakhovka was an important stronghold for Ukrainian militants. They’ve been holding it for a long time. There were serious fortifications. Despite that, our troops were able to liberate this settlement," he said.

Marochko noted that, after the liberation of Stelmakhovka, it is "rather difficult" to assess, what portion of the LPR territory is controlled by the republican authorities, because there are "many so-called grey zones, where active hostilities are underway."

"I can say it straight that the LPR is being liberated at good, quick pace. […] If we keep moving at this rate, we should liberate the entire LPR before the end of this year," the expert said.