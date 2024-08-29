LUGANSK, August 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops stationed near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) are undermanned for battles due to heavy casualties and the tense situation in that frontline area, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"In the Svatovo-Kremennaya section, Ukrainian militants are observed to experience a growing shortage of personnel in their units. In the Nevskoye-Torskoye frontline area, the personnel of Ukrainian militants are observed to decrease. This fact can be explained by the failure to replenish losses and the increasingly tense frontline," the expert said.

The Ukrainian military has also been forced to reduce the number of troop rotations due to growing casualties, he added.

Marochko told TASS on August 22 that Russian forces had increased the accuracy of strikes at the positions of Ukrainian troops stationed in the Svatovo-Kremennaya frontline area.