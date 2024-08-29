Attack on Kursk Region leads to tension in CSTO zone of responsibility — defense official

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Kiev's provocation in Russia’s Kursk Region contributes to tensions in the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the organization’s Joint Staff Chief Andrey Serdyukov said at a briefing.

"The current military and political situation in the Eastern European region of collective security, which is characterized as the most complicated, has a significant impact on the state. The Kiev regime's unprecedented provocation in Russia’s Kursk Region contributes to the increase in tension," he said.

According to Serdyukov, the CSTO is seen by Western countries as a springboard for the purposeful projection of conflict potential against Russia and its allies.

"Under the pretext of protection against the so-called threat from the East, groups of coalition troops of NATO forces are being formed in the region near the western borders of the organization (CSTO - TASS). The pumping of finances and weapons into Ukraine, as well as the militarization of Poland and the Baltic states continues," he added.