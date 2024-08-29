Paratroopers disrupt rotation of Ukrainian forces with Kornet anti-tank missile system

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Kornet anti-tank missile system of Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr hit the Ukrainian formations rotating forces on the right bank of the Dnieper estuary, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to it, in a house on the bank of the Dnieper estuary, the intelligence found a temporary Ukrainian position from which the enemy was monitoring Russian activities. It was decided to hit the building with a missile from the Kornet anti-tank missile system. "Having waited for the moment when a vehicle with personnel for rotation would arrive at the temporary deployment site, the Kornet unit moved to the coast, deployed the anti-tank system, aimed it at the target and launched a missile," the statement said.

The ministry added that as a result of the precise launch of the missile, the rotation of the enemy forces was disrupted. Six Ukrainian servicemen were killed.