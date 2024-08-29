One killed, two more injured in Ukrainian attack on Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 29. /TASS/. A civilian was killed and two others were wounded as Ukrainian troops attacked Shebekino in the borderline Russian region of Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The town of Shebekino came under a Ukrainian attack. Unfortunately, one was killed [by the attack]," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

Two civilians were reportedly wounded, according to preliminary information. A man and a woman have been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

A public facility and a social service have been damaged in the attack which also set fire to a car, Gladkov said. Emergency response teams are working at the scene, he added.