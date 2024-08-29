4 Ukrainian drones, 3 unmanned boats destroyed near Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, August 29. /TASS/. Four Ukrainian drones and three uncrewed boats were destroyed near Sevastopol, the city’s governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"The Russian Black Sea Fleet and air defense forces repelled an attack by Ukrainian troops on Sevastopol. According to preliminary data, four drones and three unmanned boats were destroyed in the Black Sea at a considerable distance from the coast," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the attack was staged from 1:55 a.m. to 2:20 a.m. Moscow time (10:55 p.m. 11:20 p.m. GMT on Wednesday).