DONETSK, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are unable to maintain defense near Dimitrov (Ukrainian name - Mirnograd) to the east of Krasnoarmeysk, law enforcement officers told TASS.

"Our units have practically approached Dimitrov. The remaining forces of the enemy are unable to maintain defense on the approach to the city, as well as near Dimitrov itself," the source said.

According to him, the Ukrainian battlegroup in this area has significantly decreased in recent weeks.