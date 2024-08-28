Russia expects IAEA to clearly assess situation after chief’s visit to Kursk NPP

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Moscow expects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to clearly assess the situation following its director general’s visit to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in the Russian town of Kurchatov on August 27 to inspect the Kursk NPP. During his visit, he had a chance to see the traces of drone strikes on the facility, as well as drone debris. The agency’s chief later described the situation as serious and called for the prevention of a nuclear disaster. According to Grossi, attacks on any nuclear power plant are unacceptable.

"We can see how the agency works and what assessments it makes but every time, we wish it would take a clearer stance; not necessarily in Russia’s favor or in favor of Moscow’s position but in favor of the facts, with the only goal being to ensure security and prevent a disaster scenario, which is where the Kiev regime is pushing everyone," Zakharova pointed out.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that it was a systemic issue because the collective West was seeking "to silence" those working for such international organizations, "preventing them from telling the truth and confirming the facts." According to Zakharova, "it’s not just about this particular field and the current time period; it started gradually but on a systematic basis."