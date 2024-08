BELGOROD, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out a drone attack on the village of Novostroyevka-Pervaya in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, causing two homes to burn down, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Two private houses, a household building and three cars burned down, while another private house suffered damage," he wrote on Telegram.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.