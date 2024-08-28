Fuel depot catches fire after drone attack in Russia’s Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 28. /TASS/. A fuel depot in Russia’s southern Rostov Region caught fire after an overnight drone attack, Governor Vasily Golubev said.

"A fire broke out at a fuel depot in the Kamensky District after a drone attack. There were no casualties. Emergency response forces are working to extinguish the blaze," he wrote on Telegram.

The regional governor added that there was no risk of the fire spreading to residential buildings.

Golubev reported earlier that four unmanned aerial vehicles had been downed over the Rostov Region at about 3:00 a.m. Moscow time (midnight GMT).