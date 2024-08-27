BRICS is one of main factors in world politics, West does not like it — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The BRICS association has become one of the main factors in international politics and the collective West, which wants to maintain its sole leadership, does not like it, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said.

"Undoubtedly, the association has become one of the most important, perhaps even the most important factor in international politics, no matter how much those who want to retain their sole leadership in modern global processes do not like it. I mean the so-called collective West," he said.

Kosachev added that "the global majority, with its participation in the activities of the BRICS association and its interest in the BRICS association, has exhaustively confirmed that a unipolar world no longer interests humanity and that the future of the world is based on the principles of multipolarity."

He recalled that the main principles of the association are mutual respect, understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness, and consensus.