Russian forces liberate Zhelannoye community in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the community of Zhelannoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Zhelannoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 100 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov Region

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd mechanized, 92nd assault, 36th marine infantry and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Zolochev, Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 100 personnel, three motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and two 122mm D-30 howitzers in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West takes better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground, repelled six Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 470 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 43rd, 66th and 116th mechanized and 110th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Tabayevka, Peschanoye and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 115th mechanized and 110th territorial defense brigades and 12th Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 470 personnel, a tank, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer and a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 700 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 700 casualties on Ukrainian troops, destroyed a Croatian-made multiple rocket launcher and an ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 28th, 30th and 32nd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 72nd air assault and 116th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pereyezdnoye, Grigorovka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 700 personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, two US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns, a Croatian-made 122mm RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and two electronic warfare stations, it specified.

In addition, Russia forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 630 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 630 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 53rd and 151st mechanized and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Shcherbinovka, Tarasovka, Zhuravka, Kalinovo, Dzerzhinsk and Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled six counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 47th and 150th mechanized and 14th National Guard brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 630 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, a 155mm M777 howitzer and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, a 152mm Giatsint-B field gun, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and four 122mm D-30 howitzers in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East repels four Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 130 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 106th and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Prechistovka and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed four counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 125th territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 130 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, a 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system and a 155mm FH70 howitzer of British manufacture and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes two Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck two Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 30 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 39th coastal defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Maliye Shcherbaki and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 30 personnel, five motor vehicles and two 152mm D-20 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 131 areas over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 131 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a fuel depot and struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 131 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 63 Ukrainian UAVs, 15 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 63 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 15 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, a Neptune-MD anti-ship missile, 15 US-made HIMARS rockets and 63 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 639 Ukrainian warplanes, 282 helicopters, 30,255 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,348 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,416 multiple rocket launchers, 13,470 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,977 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.