Russia, China expanding energy cooperation — Chinese State Council Premier

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia and China are expanding energy cooperation, Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Qiang said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Both the quality and volume of energy cooperation [between Russia and China] are on the rise," he said. "We are absolutely confident of further deepening of multisided mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," the official added.

Li Qiang expressed hope that during his visit to Russia the sides would be able "to determine important tasks for laying a strong foundation for cooperation at the next stage." Earlier Chinese State Council Premier noted that the comprehensive cooperation between Russia and China demonstrated colossal strength, while the friendship between Moscow and Beijing was an asset.

The talks are expected to be followed by the signing of intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements. Later Li Qiang will be accepted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.