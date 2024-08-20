Battlegroup Bryansk to receive all necessary equipment — governor

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Battlegroup ‘Bryansk’ will receive all necessary material equipment, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel, adding that the regional operational staff has sent the list of key issues to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The operational staff of the Bryansk Region has forwarded a list of issues that require resolution. Heads of the military management bodies have issued all necessary orders on shipment of materiel to the battlegroup. All incoming issues are being promptly conveyed to the responsible central military management bodies, their implementation is being supervised and coordinated around the clock," the governor said.

Battlegroups 'Belgorod,' 'Bryansk,' and 'Kursk' have been established in Russia, according to the Russian Defense Ministry information. The Russian General Staff and commanders of the battlegroup are tasked with protection of people and territories from drone and other attacks.