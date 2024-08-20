Cypriot groups start collecting humanitarian aid for residents of Russia’s Kursk Region

NICOSIA, August 20. /TASS/. The Cyprus Association of Graduates of Soviet and Russian Universities and the Coordination Council of Russian Expats announced collection of humanitarian aid for residents of Russia’s Kursk Region that came under attack from Ukrainian forces.

"The collection of humanitarian aid has been announced. All collected items will be put into the hands of people in need through the Russian Humanitarian Mission to not only help, but also to warm their hearts and show that they are not alone," the two organizations said in a joint statement.

Among the sought items are saline solution, syringe tubes of painkillers, tourniquets, suture materials, hemostatic agents, bandages, dressings, bandages, bedding, baby clothing, toys and diapers.

"In these difficult times, we, Russians living in the hospitable land of Cyprus, and our Cypriot brothers, united by a common faith, shared values and the pursuit of justice, extend a helping hand to the residents of the Kursk Region," the statement said.

The organizers said they took the step to answer the call of the heart, as their common mission is to help their neighbors. The first shipment of humanitarian aid from Cyprus will be delivered on August 23.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack warnings have been issued repeatedly in the region since then, and the government declared a federal-level emergency there. According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, more than 122,000 people have been resettled from nine districts near the border. Temporary accommodation centers for Kursk Region residents that had to leave their homes have been opened in 24 Russian regions.