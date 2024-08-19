Durable peace in South Caucasus in everyone's best interests — Putin

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Lasting peace in the South Caucasus is what everyone in the region wants, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

"We proceed from the fact that lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus fully meet the fundamental interests of all states and peoples of the region," the Russian president said.

He assured that Russia would continue to contribute in every possible way to the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian interaction and the signing of a peace treaty based on the well-known trilateral agreements reached by the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and Armenian prime minister in 2022. "We are also ready to support delimitation and demarcation of the border. We have relevant documents from the days of the Soviet Union, and we are ready to help unblock cross-border routes and establish humanitarian contacts," the president summarized.

Putin emphasized that both Russia and Azerbaijan firmly adhere to the principle of the rule of international law, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs. "Russia and Azerbaijan closely coordinate their efforts at key multilateral platforms, including the UN and, of course, the Commonwealth of Independent States," the president added. He emphasized that he would be glad to receive the Azerbaijani leader at the meeting of CIS leaders in Moscow in October, as well as at the outreach meetings within the BRICS summit this October.